Arshad Warsi Agrees That He Is An Underrated Actor, 'Many Projects That I Was Supposed To Do Went To Other People'

Arshad Warsi is associated with many commercially successful films including Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Hulchul, Salaam Namaste, Dhamaal, Krazzy 4, Double Dhamaal, Jolly LLB, and Total Dhamaal, to name a few. His films Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Again and Golmaal Returns made him a shining star among his admirers. The actor was most recently seen in the second season of the mythological thriller series Asur for which he earned praises from everyone. However in his latest interview, Arshad Warsi expressed that in his three decades long career, he believes he could have done ‘much more’.

During a freewheeling conversation with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, when the actor was asked whether he was underutilized, he promptly replied, “Oh yes, I get that all the time. I know I can do much more, I know I could have done much more. All actors feel that but yes, I think I am quite under used. I could have done many, many projects. There are many projects that I was supposed to do, but last minute it went to other people. I realised they shouldn’t have done that, because I would have done a far better job. So yes, I am underrated and underused."

Before making his acting debut, Arshad worked as Mahesh Bhatt’s associate director in Kaash. He then further went on to choreograph a song for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. While he made his acting debut with the 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne, his career took off with his portrayal of Circuit in the comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai.