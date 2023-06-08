Arshad Warsi Confirms Jolly LLB 3 With Akshay Kumar, Says Shooting To Begin In 2024

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer starrer Jolly LLB 2 was released in 2017. It was a sequel to Jolly LLB which was released back in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. Both films received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now, six years after Jolly LLB 2, Arshad Warsi has confirmed part three of the movie.

In a recent interview, Arshad Warsi revealed that Akshay Kumar will soon return for the sequel in the role of Jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a Jolly. Arshad from the first installment will be joining the Khiladi Kumar too. The Asur actor also confirmed that there are no plans regarding Munna Bhai 3 as of now.

“Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that," Arshad told TellyChakkar. The actor also added that Jolly LLB 3 will go on the floors next year i.e. 2024.