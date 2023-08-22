'Arshad Warsi Doesn’t Take My Calls': Singer Anwar Recalls How His Brother Refused To Help Him

Once a renowned voice that graced the Hindi film industry with melodious tunes, singer Anwar now resides in the shadows of the industry’s bustling limelight. In his prime, he sang with the likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, rendering unforgettable melodies. While his name may have dimmed in the industry, Anwar’s story recently gained attention for reasons beyond his music. In candid interviews with Mumbai Mirror, veteran singer Tabassum Govil, and Dainik Bhaskar, Anwar unveiled the challenging chapters of his life. He recounted how his step-brother, the celebrated actor Arshad Warsi, seemingly distanced himself during Anwar’s hard times. The singer revealed his struggle to gain support, even to the extent of seeking financial assistance from Arshad. His requests were met with terse replies and elusive behaviour.

Anwar’s revelations painted a poignant picture of familial estrangement and shattered expectations. He recalled how Arshad’s text responses were limited to monosyllables, and the hope for a lending hand was met with a disheartening “Sorry." Arshad’s refusal to offer support left Anwar emotionally shaken, prompting him to seek solace on foreign shores.

Anwar and Arshad’s father’s name was the late Ahmed Ali Khan. He used the name Aashiq Hussain for his music/poetry career. Yesteryear actress Ranjana Sachdev is Anwar’s biological mother.

Anwar is not actively working in the industry anymore but is widely recognized for hit songs like Humse Ka Bhool Huyi. This track is from the film Janta Hawaldar directed by Mehmood. Rajesh Roshan composed the music while Majrooh Sultanpuri penned the lyrics for the tracks. Rajesh Khanna, Ashok Kumar, Yogeeta Bali, and many others acted in this film.

Social media users love this song to date. One of them commented that Anwar Sahab’s voice closely resembles Mohammed Rafi’s voice. The user added further that Anwar’s voice has a lot of depth and emotions. Another expressed sadness that a singer like Anwar was sidelined by some of the stalwarts in the Hindi film industry.

Another song from Janta Hawaldar titled Teri Aankhon Ki Chahat Mein resonates with the audience to date.