Arshad Warsi Makes Shocking Revelation About His Character Circuit; Calls It ‘Bad’

Arshad Warsi has come a long way in his career. Today he is a well-known name in the industry. In his acting journey, the actor portrayed many characters but one role which left a mark on his fans’ minds was Circuit. But do you know while doing Munna Bhai MBBS, he was not sure and thought that after this his career will end.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor described Circuit’s role as ‘bad’. He revealed that even Makarand Deshpande had turned it down. He said, “I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai (I thought my career would be over because of this film). Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad."

“When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out when you realise what it is, and what the impact has been. It was the role of a goon, who was among five other goons who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing…. I don’t think even Sanju had a lot of confidence in the first film, it went against the grain of what was working at that time," he added.