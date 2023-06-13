Arshad Warsi ‘Not A Star’ At Home, Reveals Family Yet To Watch Asur 2

Arshad Warsi returned to OTT with the second instalment of his web series Asur. While audiences are going gaga over Asur 2, the actor has revealed that his wife Maria Goretti, or his children, Zene and Zeke, have not seen the web series yet. Arshad said he is not a star at home and that much of his work is not praised by his wife. During a recent interview, when the actor was asked about how his wife, Maria Goretti, perceives his role in Asur, he said that she has not seen the series yet. Arshad added that Maria will never be interested in watching the show as she does not like “scary things". “She does not like most of my work, and she is very clear about it. But she knows that I am a good actor. She thinks I am a good actor who does bad projects," Arshad was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The actor said that even his children have not watched the Asur series either. He jokingly added that he does not get much importance back home and is never treated like a star. “My daughter and my son have not seen Asur. Nobody gives a sh*t about me at home. I am not a star. They have a different point of view; they are a different generation. Their point of view about films and stories are very different. I hope they know what they are doing," Arshad said.

He also revealed that his son Zeke is working as an assistant with Rajkumar Hirani currently.

Arshad Warsi said that he hopes they (his family) watch Asur 1 and 2, as it is a “very intelligent web series".