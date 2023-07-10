Arshad Warsi On Being Replaced In Projects: 'I Have Accepted It, But It Hasn’t Made Me Bitter'

Arshad Warsi has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films. The actor has created a niche for himself, and enjoys a massive fan following. Looking back at his journey, he revealed that, time and again, he has had doubts about accepting projects and offers feeling it might have been a mistake.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor was asked if he has ever feels bitter about being replaced. To which the actors frankly shared, “Let me be honest. I have accepted it, but it hasn’t made me bitter because I always try to see the brighter side of things. I believe it’s better this way."

The actor who’s currently seen in Asur shared, there have been so many time that he has been replaces in projects without his knowledge. Recollecting an incident, Arshad shared that a similar situation happened with a film too. Apparently, the actor was informed that he wouldn’t be happy working with the unit. And eventually, the actor was replaced in the film too for all the good reasons. Arshad shared, “A part of me felt that this is what God wanted, and I’m grateful for being saved. Perhaps something worse would have happened, maybe I would have ended up having a conflict with the filmmakers. I feel like I have been saved from a greater catastrophe."

Before making his acting debut, Arshad worked as Mahesh Bhatt’s associate director in Kaash. He then further went on to choreograph a song for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. While he made his acting debut with the 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne, his career took off with his portrayal of Circuit in the comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai.