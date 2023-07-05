Arshad Warsi Says Jail Co-Starring Sanjay Dutt Is 'Munna Bhai-Ish': 'It Has a Heart at Its Core'

The iconic partnership of Munna and Circuit, played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, may take a long time to come back on screen again, but currently, the two actors are gearing up for a new movie with all-new characters. Fans were happy to learn that the duo would be sharing the screen after years for the upcoming film, Jail. However, the actor revealed that the script has not been finalised yet.

In a conversation with mid-day, Arshad Warsi said, “Jail is Munna Bhai-ish in terms of story and content. The movie has heart and a sweet message at its core. The scripting is going on with Siddhant, who is writing it as well". The first look featured Sanjay and Arshad behind bars. Given that powerful characters of Munna and Circuit, Arshad noted that shaping the new characters for Jail is taking time.

“The challenge lies in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, one has to take Munna-Circuit out of the audience’s heads first. That’s why [shaping] the characters is turning out to be a long process. If a scene in Jail reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it," he added.

The scripting of Jail is still underway, and filming will begin once the script is finalised. The first look of the new project was released in January on the Instagram handle of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The film is produced by Sanjay Dutt and helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Check out the poster here: