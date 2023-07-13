Arthana Binu Shares Video Showing Father Trespassed, Entered The House; Seeks Police Help

Tamil actress Arthana Binu is facing difficulties in her personal life. Her father is creating problems in her life. She has recently shared a video of her biological father, Vijaykumar, who is creating issues in her life. Arthana Binu shared a clip of his father trespassing their residential property, to which he replied that he was not trespassing but came to know about the whereabouts of his daughters. She stated that her father keeps coming and threatens her family.

A complaint has been filed many times against him, and he just always makes allegations and creates issues in their lives. They are currently living in their mother’s house with her sister, grandmother, and mother.

The last post she shared on her Instagram account included eight images that are official proofs against her father, which she explained in the long caption that whatever accusations have been made by his father are completely wrong and she has proof against all of them. In the last few images, it is very clear that there are many complaints already filed against Vijayakumar. The last three posts of her are clearly showing that Arthana Binu’s father and actor Vijayakumar is creating inconvenience in the actress’s life one after another, not personally but professionally, as he is badmouthing her crew and cast, with whom she has recently completed the shoot, as mentioned in the caption of the reel she shared one week ago on her account.