Rakhi Sawant and the numerous controversies surrounding her refuse to die down. The social media sensation’s short-lived marriage with entrepreneur Adil Khan Durrani hit the headlines for a prolonged period. After a long legal battle with his estranged husband, Adil was put behind bars on accusations of sexual assault and threat. In numerous interviews and media interactions, Rakhi revealed that she was ready to turn a new chapter in her life. The former Bigg Boss contestant also converted to Islam, changing her name to Fatima post her marriage.

Recently, on the occasion of Ramadan, Rakhi kept her first Roza, sharing a couple of videos on Instagram. But, she once again came under the radar of trolls, who pointed out faults in her way of practising Roza.

Advertisement

In the video, Rakhi can be seen draped in a pink-coloured burqa, sporting a subtle smile. The loosely-translated version of what she said in the Instagram reel was, “Salam Walekum everyone. It is my first Roza today. After the completion of Sehri at 4 in the morning, I’m still not feeling hungry at all. I have also read the namaaz, offering my prayers. I’m feeling peaceful from the inside. And, I’,m still learning."

“My first Roza" Rakhi captioned her post. Here are a couple of other videos that the 44-year-old shared on the photo-sharing application.

Advertisement

As soon as the videos surfaced on the Internet, a certain section of social media users wished her a happy Ramadan. One of them commented, “Mubarak ho 1st Roza Mubarak ho. You are strong may Allah bless you." “Mabrook MashaAllah. May Allah accept ur prayers and bless you with peace and happiness," quipped another.

Advertisement

There were some, however, who expressed their disapproval in the comments as well. While one netizen noted, “Ramzan Mubarak ho but Ramzan me video nhi banate social media per nahin aate please. respect for Muslim days (You should not make videos or engage in social media during Ramzan)," another requested, “I request you rakhi mam please add Muslims text on your profile,"

Commenting on her makeup, a third individual pointed out, “Roza se pehle yeh artificial eyelash to hata leti. Namaaz kabool nahi hoga yeh makeup k sath (You should have at least removed those artificial eyelashes before performing Roza. Your Namaz won’t be accepted with the makeup on."

Meanwhile, Rakhi opened an acting academy in Dubai’s Al Karama, on March 3, reports Siasat.com. The academy named Rakhi Sawant Training Institute will offer candidates the opportunity to learn acting, dancing, and singing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here