Arun D Jose’s Malayalam Film 18+ Is Set To Hit The Theatres On June 7

The upcoming Malayalam film 18+ is set to hit the big screens tomorrow (July 7). Directed by Arun D Jose, the film stars the talented duo Naslen and Mathew Thomas alongside Meenakshi Dinesh in the lead roles. Touted to be a rom-com, the film also features Nikhila Vimal, Binu Pappu, Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj KU, Nikhila Vimal, Shyam Mohan, and Babu Annoor as prominent characters. Backed by Anumod Bose, Manoj Menon, Dr Jini K Gopinath, and G Prajith under the banner Faluda Entertainment and Reels Magic, the film promises to enthral audiences with its engaging storyline. 18+ has a screenplay by ADJ and Raveesh Nath. The cinematography of the film is handled by Satheesh Kurup, who is known for his remarkable visual work.

Yesterday, the makers released the song Kaanal Kinaave from the movie. So far, the video has garnered over 88,000 views and is still counting. Social media users have lauded the song since being released. One user wrote, “Naslen…The next star material". Another commented, “I am addicted to this song". One user also added, “naslen+mathew=blockbuster".

With music composed by Christo Xavier, the lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. The film marks Naslen and Mathew’s first collaboration with Arun D Jose and writer Raveesh Nath.