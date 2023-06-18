Arun Govil Slams Adipurush Makers, Calls Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Hollywood Ka Cartoon'

Even before its release ‘Adipurush’ was embroiled in controversies. Now, after its release nothing much has changed. The movie finally hit theatres on Friday, June 16, and reviews have been pouring in ever since then. For those who don’t know, it offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Many people criticised the colloquial dialogues mouthed by a character in the film and others slammed the makers for hurting their sentiments. Now Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana shared his thoughts on the film.

Talking to ABP News, Arun Govil expressed, “Ramayana is a matter of faith for us and to tamper with its form in any way is unacceptable. Movie’s special effects are a different aspect, it’s about presenting the characters in the right way, which has to be considered with utmost seriousness."

He added, “I don’t support this kind of language in Ramayana. I don’t understand what the makers thought of making this film. If the makers have made this film for children, then ask them, have they liked it?"

Govil further called Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’ and questioned the makers for changing the epic. “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes," he said.

Meanwhile, the team of Adipurush has decided to make ‘alterations’ to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.