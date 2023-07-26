Arya-starrer Kathar Basha Endra Reaches 100 Million Viewing Minutes On Zee5

Following the release of Viruman, the eagerly anticipated movie Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam starring Arya and directed by M Muthaiah, hit theatres on June 2. It garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Set against the backdrop of the Ramanathapuram area, the film features Siddhi Idnani opposite Arya, with prominent roles played by Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Indumathy Manikandan, Aadukalam Naren and others.

And now, despite the slow initial reception at the theatres, the film has found remarkable success through its digital release. On the Zee5 OTT platform, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam made premiered on July 7 and has since been met with an overwhelming response. Reports have suggested that the film has now surpassed the remarkable milestone of garnering over 100 million viewing minutes on Zee5.

The movie’s narrative, coupled with Arya’s captivating performance and the talented ensemble cast, has struck a chord with the OTT audiences, pushing Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam to achieve this significant success in the digital space.

The Zee5 platform, as the snippet for the movie, has described the film as, “Kathar, an honest man from a village in the Ramanathapuram district puts up a fight against the rowdy gangster Nana. In this battle between good and evil, who will survive?"