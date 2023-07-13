Aryan Khan Cheers For Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Poster, Asks Fans ‘Ready’; Check It Out

Shah Rukh Khan has surprised his fans by sharing the poster of his next action thriller Jawan today. Fans are already excited with his never-before-seen avatar in the teaser which was released recently. Many celebrities have also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and called the film a blockbuster in the making. Aryan Khan also took to his Instagram stories and cheered for his father.

Sharing the poster on his stories, the star kid wrote ‘Ready’. Well, in the poster we can see Shah Rukh Khan’s bald avatar and he is holding a gun. His bald look caught everyone’s attention when the teaser was released. Sharing the poster, the Pathaan actor wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas."

Take a look at the post here: