It was a fun get-together for Bollywood stars on Sunday night. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted partying with Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa among others. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, posted some photos from the night on his Instagram handle.

One of the photos depicted Orhan and Aryan Khan posing together. Aryan Khan looked uber cool in a black t-shirt, jeans and a layered jacket, while Orhan was seen donning a sweatshirt over a white collared shirt.

In another picture, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan posed along with his friends. Nirvan too looked dashing in a grey sweatshirt which he paired with black jeans. Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa also joined Orhan for a stunning glimpse. Check out the pictures here:

TV actress Roshni Walia also shared pictures with Aryan and singer Zara Khan. “About last night," she wrote in the caption.

A few days back, star kids Nirvan Khan and Mahikaa Rampal were spotted partying with Ananya Panday's sister Rysa. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was clicked at Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's pre-wedding ceremony.

Aryan Khan is currently getting ready to debut as a director with Red Chillies Productions. Lior Raz, the Israeli filmmaker who created and oversaw the Fauda television series, was reportedly hired by Shah Rukh Khan to instruct his son, according to reports. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son also took to Instagram and confirmed the development by posting a picture of a bound script next to a clapperboard bearing the name Red Chillies Productions. “Finished with writing…excited to shout action," he stated.

Previously, Arjun's daughter Mahikaa expressed her desire to join the film industry. Talking about it, Arjun Rampal, once in an interview said, “She’s very good at the theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works."

