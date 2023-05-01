Aryan Khan's Clothing Line Faces Backlash Over 'Insane' Pricing; Users Say 'T-Shirt for Rs 24k?’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently launched his luxury streetwear brand. The website of the same went live yesterday. While there was the much-needed anticipation of his website and the products, people were quite shocked and surprised for the brand being ‘ridiculously expensive’ and ‘pricey’.

Over the past few weeks, Aryan and his father Shah Rukh Khan have been promoting the same and the upcoming launch creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. An advertisement featuring SRK was also released. From a jacket costing around 2 lakhs to a sweatshirt being sold at 33k, the pricing of the garments stunned almost everyone.

Netizens expressed their feelings on reddit. One user wrote, “Man the pricing of this screams money grabbing scheme, because wtf 💀😭." Another stated, “this isn’t even for rich people, this is for idiotic upper class kids who want subpar clothing to show off to their school like supreme merch." “Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it," "2 lakh for a leather jacket?," read another ones.

An Instagram account which talks about fashion also shared screenshots of the clothing items and asked, “What is going on? Who the f**k has done costing for this just want to have a word."

Earlier in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan opened up about working with his father. He said that it’s never challenging to work with SRK as he makes the entire experience very easy. “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

The ad starring Shah Rukh, marked Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh confirmed the same when he appeared on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. But in India, it’s like if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps, and he realises it himself." However, he added, “But he is a good writer."

