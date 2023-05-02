Aryan Khan's Luxury Streetwear Collection Flies Off The Shelves, Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Despite many trolling the collection for the sky-high prices of jackets and T-shirts, Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand, D’YAVOL X, sold out within a day of its launch. The collection, which had been eagerly awaited, was unveiled by Aryan on April 30. In addition to marking his directorial debut, the first ad for the brand also featured his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

A day after the collection was launched, Aryan announced that it had sold out and thanked everyone for their support. He wrote, “Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the next one." Shah Rukh also shared son Aryan’s post on his Instagram Stories. The collection’s jackets – priced at a whopping ₹2 lakh and hoodies at ₹45,000 – invited trolling on social media for the exorbitant prices and not catering to “aam aadmi". However, despite the steep prices, Signature X jackets quickly sold out.

The brand’s commercial, which aired before the collection’s launch, featured Shah Rukh and Aryan together on screen for the first time. In the ad, Aryan is seen cutting words like “timeless" on a blackboard, before eventually splashing the board with red paint. As he exits, Shah Rukh enters the room and observes the blackboard. He then picks up the paintbrush and adds a slash to write “X" on the board, representing the brand’s name D’YAVOL X.

On the work front, Aryan is reportedly working on a web series titled Stardom produced by his father’s production company, Red Chillies Films. His sister Suhana Khan will be making her debut with the Netflix original film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, followed by the highly anticipated Dunki, by Rajkumar Hirani.

