As Aamir Khan Prepares For December 2024 Release, Here Are His Christmas Hits

Aamir Khan, who is currently on a break from acting, is gearing up for the big screen with his new project. After rumours about his upcoming film surfaced, the actor’s spokesperson confirmed the same in a statement on Tuesday. The film will have a Christmas release in 2024 and will be backed by his home banner Aamir Khan Productions.

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Aamir’s second collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi, 30 years after Andaz Apna Apna and is supposed to go on floors on January 20, 2024. Now that his upcoming film has been announced, there are rumours that Aamir Khan will only have December releases after Mr. Perfectionist’s back-to-back flops at the box office.

Aamir’s last two releases, Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha, which were not December releases did not impress the audience. Now, here is the list of Aamir Khan films that were released in December that were blockbusters of the year.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Through Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan introduced the term dyslexia to Indian audiences and how a child faces challenges in studies. The family drama, which has a strong social message, was released on December 21, 2007. Aamir Khan jointly directed the film with Amole Gupte who also wrote the film.

Ghajini (2008)

The AR Murugadoss’s directorial featuring Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead was released on December 25, 2008. The crime drama became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore in the domestic market and brought the concept of the Rs 100 crore club to the Indian film industry.

3 Idiots (2009)

The following year, Aamir Khan broke his own record by entering Rs 200 crore club with 3 Idiots which was released on December 25, 2009. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, turned out to be one of the best films of the actor’s career. It also featured Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in lead roles.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

This Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial was released on December 20, 2013, featuring Aamir Khan in a dual role. The film went on to become a blockbuster hit with a lifetime earning of Rs 284.27 crore.

PK (2014)

The Rajkumar Hirani film was released on December 19, 2014, featuring Aamir Khan with Anushka Sharma. PK turned out to be an all-time blockbuster after it earned Rs 340 crore at the box office.