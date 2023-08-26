Trends :Armaan MalikJagadeeswaranJawan Dream Girl 2 Box OfficeNayanthara
As Actor Vijayakanth Turns 71, Here Are His 5 Superhit Films You Must Watch

Vijayakanth was the leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016.

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 15:34 IST

Chennai, India

The actor has played the role of a police officer in more than 20 films throughout his acting career before he entered politics.

Vijayakanth, the revered Tamil actor often dubbed the captain of the industry, has not only left an indelible mark in the world of cinema but also ventured into politics. His impressive filmography, particularly his portrayals of police officers, has etched his name in the annals of Tamil cinema history. As he celebrates his 71st birthday on August 25, let’s delve into some of his blockbuster films that have solidified his stature as one of the most triumphant actors in the Tamil movie domain.

Senthoora Poove (1988):

Directed by PR Devaraj, this film featured Vijayakanth, Ramakrishnan, and actress Nirosha in leading roles. The movie not only enjoyed a commendable box office run for over 200 days but also earned Vijayakanth the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor, adding another laurel to his already illustrious career.

Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984):

Penned and directed by R Sundarrajan, this film paired Vijayakanth and Revathi as protagonists in a story that revolved around rural life. The melodies, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, included the timeless hit Rasathi Unnai, sung by P. Jayachandran and lyrically crafted by Vaali.

Ramanaa (2002):

Departing from his conventional roles, Vijayakanth embraced a vigilante character in this AR Murugadoss directorial. The movie depicts the journey of a professor striving to eradicate corruption with the aid of his former students. This transformation earned “Ramanaa" accolades, including the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Film.

Vaanathaippola (2000):

Under the directorial prowess of Vikraman, Vijayakanth dazzled in a dual role, enthralling audiences for over 250 days in theatres. The movie, produced by Oscar Films, showcased the actor’s multifaceted talents and garnered widespread appreciation.

    • Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981):

    This action-packed film, helmed by SA Chandrasekhar, saw Vijayakanth essaying a role filled with vengeance. The gripping narrative followed a man’s pursuit of justice for his father and elder sister’s murder. While his sister, a police inspector, seeks a lawful path, the film’s success led to the emergence of more law-themed movies in Tamil cinema.

    first published: August 26, 2023, 15:34 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 15:34 IST
