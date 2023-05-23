As Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away, His Family Faced With Property Dispute

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on May 22, 2023, in a Hyderabad hospital after battling illness for some time. It has been reported that the actor was undergoing treatment and died due to multiple organ failures. According to reports, he was shifted from Chennai to a hospital in Hyderabad after his condition deteriorated.

Sarath Babu’s personal life was full of ups and downs. He was married three times but had no heir. However, it was reported that he had a lot of brothers and sisters and was quite close to their children as well. According to reports, the property of Sarath Babu has been divided into 13 shares for the children of his brothers and sisters. But even after that, he owned many properties, so it is reported that there might be a dispute over the distribution of those. He owns various properties like malls, houses, flats, villas, and other places in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the industry paid tributes to the veteran actor. Superstar Rajinikanth also expressed his condolences through a tweet. It was also reported that the actor even visited Sarath Babu’s home. At the funeral, he even spoke to the media and said, “He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad about his demise."

Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararanjan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid condolences to the family.

Sarath Babu made his Telugu film debut in 1973 with Rama Rajyam. Later, he worked with K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam. However, he rose to prominence through Nizhalgal Nijamagiradhu, in which he co-starred with Kamal Haasan. He has also done films alongside Rajinikanth, including Annamalai and Muthu. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai and also had a role in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab.