Asha Bhosle Reacts To 'What Jhumka' Remix In 'Rocky Aur Rani', Says 'They Don’t Have The Ability...'

‘What Jhumka’ i.e. the remix version of the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re was recently released as a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While ‘What Jhumka’ has been trending on social media ever since its release, Asha Bhosle has now reacted to it.

In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle shared that if today’s music directors would have the capability to create new songs, they wouldn’t re-create the old classics. “If the music directors had the ability, or the singers, to bring something new… they don’t have the ability, that’s why they are recreating old songs," she told India Today.

Asha Bhosle then cited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka and added, “For example, today ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is working so well. It has come in a new film. It is an old song."

“These songs have lyrics, singers and music. It’s a combination of everything. And not just that, even the actors. If the cinematographer had not shot the songs well, the picturisation wouldn’t have left an impact. It’s a team effort. That’s how you make a good song," the singer said.