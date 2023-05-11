Ashima Chibber Opens Up About Filming Raftaar and Aroosa's Phone Mila Ke After Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway

Filmmaker Ashima Chibber known for her incredible work with Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway recently directed Raftaar’s latest music video Phone Mila Ke. The song features the ever-gorgeous Aroosa Khan who is known for her cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

When asked about her experience in directing a music video, she shared, “After a non-stop overseas shoot for my intense feature film Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway, shooting a song & dance track Phone Mila Ke, was yet another amazing experience. The scale from the set to costumes to rehearsals was no less than any feature film song."

She added, “Both Raftaar & Aroosa worked really hard and the results show this really glossy song fabulously shot by cinematographer Ayananka Bose. And I am really glad that after my film, mera music video bhi hit ho gaya."

Advertisement

Time and again, Raftaar has impressed his fans with his record-breaking tracks. Even this time, his groovy song, Phone Mila Ke, went viral within a few hours of its release. Released under Sony Music Phone Mila Ke, is composed, written, and sung by Raftaar. The song features AKASA, whose enchanting voice blends seamlessly with Raftaar’s, creating a captivating musical fusion & Aroosa Khan’s glamour. Phone Mila Ke is about a girlfriend getting married while her boyfriend refuses to pick up her phone.

Speaking of Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, the movie is based on an actual incident from 2011 in which an Indian couple’s children were taken away by Norwegian welfare services. The film stared Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta played pivotal roles.