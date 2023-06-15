Ashish Vidyarthi And Rupali Barua Sets Couple Goals With Their Vacay Pic, Check It Out

Last month, Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised when he announced his second marriage at the age of 57 with entrepreneur Rupali Barua. They had a court marriage, and it was an intimate ceremony attended by their immediate family and close friends. Their wedding had attracted a lot of media attention. Now it seems, the Rana Naidu actor has jetted off on a vacation to Singapore with his new wife, as evident from his latest social media post.

Ashish Vidyarthi dropped a cheerful picture of himself with Rupali Barua on Thursday. The newly-wed couple can be seen riding a vehicle and smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. Dressed in breezy summer clothes, the two complimented each other with a hat on their head. The actor penned the caption, “Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes.. Aishukran Bandhu… Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture."

Meanwhile, fans showered both of them with best wishes and compliments. One of them wrote, “Welcome to Singapore! Hope we can meet ❤️". Another one commented, “All the best! Made for each other". Someone else said, “Awesome loadzz of love to both of you “. A fan stated, “God bless the beautiful couple. Love to you Rupali ba & Bhindew. ❤️".

While speaking with India Today earlier, the Rana Naidu actor shared that prior to taking the decision of parting ways, he and Piloo even took help from counsellors. He stated, “We used to communicate a lot. So, at this point, we discovered the differences we had we were not able to manage. We realized that if we wait some more time, it will lead to fights and then we’ll be upset and angry with one another. We had a series of conversations and, of course, before that, we took support and help from professionals. We made a full effort, but we discovered that it was not going to work. We both sat down and chatted about this and took Arth in confidence. Obviously, at this point, I may seem very clinical about it but there was pain because we tried with our hearts out to make it work."