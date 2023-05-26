Ashish Vidyarthi FINALLY Opens Up On Divorce from First Wife Piloo, Says 'We Tried Our Best But...'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi issued a video statement on Friday talking about his decision to marry at the age of 57 and why he parted ways with his first wife, Piloo Vidyarthi. Ashish left everyone surprised on Thursday after he announced his second marriage with entrepreneur Rupali Barua.

In his video statement, Ashish talked about how all of us want happiness despite being different from each other. He recalled meeting Piloo 22 years back and revealed that even though they came a long way, they saw future differently.

“Each of our lives are different, each of us have different opportunities, challenges, backgrounds, education, professions. We all are from different social strata, countries, religion, beliefs, but one thing which is common is that all of us want to be happy," he said.

“About 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now 22. He is working. But somehow for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful innings that we played together, how we saw the future was was slightly different from one another," he added.

Ashish further mentioned that even though he and Piloo decided to ‘sort out differences’, they realised that one of them will have to compromise in the journey. Therefore, they decided to part ways amicably. “We tried our best if we could sort out our differences. That we noticed that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other. And that will take away from happiness. And, happiness is all what we want, right? So at that point we both sat down together and said that we would do it amicably," he stated.

Earlier today, Ashish’s first wife also opened up about their divorce and revealed that the two parted ways in 2021. She clarified that there were no ‘hardships’ between the two and told Hindustan Times, “There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now."