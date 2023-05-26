Ashish Vidyarthi's First Wife FINALLY Reacts To His 2nd Marriage, Says 'He Needs A Partner...'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised on Thursday after he announced his second marriage at the age of 57 with entrepreneur Rupali Barua. Ashish was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi. A day after the actor’s second wedding, his first wife (Piloo) revealed that the two parted ways in 2021. She mentioned that Ashish was ‘seeing a different future’ and made it clear that the actor never cheated on her.

“Last year in Oct we filed a petition together. No one has pushed anyone. This was completely mutual. I have spent a very long time of my life as Shakuntala Barua’s daughter and Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife. Now the time has come that I want to walk my path alone. I want my own identity and just to be clear, it wasn’t like he has ever crushed my identity. I just realised that he is seeing a different future, I am seeing a different one," Piloo told Hindustan Times.

Ashish’s first wife also clarified that there were no ‘hardships’ between the two and added, “There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now." She further mentioned that Ashish never cheated on her.

During the interaction, Piloo Vidyarthi also talked about her first husband’s second marriage and shared that everyone deserves a second chance. “He needs a partner. We cannot hang a man because of his needs. He has found someone that’s a good thing," she said.

Earlier, Ashish also talked about his second marriage and told Times of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."