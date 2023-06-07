Ashish Vidyarthi Opens Up On Trolling After Marriage At 57, Says 'I Read Words Like Buddha'

Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised last month when he announced his second marriage with entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 57. In a recent interview, the veteran actor opened up on social media trolling he has been for getting married at 57 and revealed that it ‘shocked’ him.

“I read words like buddha, khusat and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘hey, listen, don’t do things just because you’re old.’ So, does that mean you’re supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?" Ashish told India Today.

The actor further questioned trolls for ‘creating walls’ for a “law-abiding human being, who’s doing things legally, who’s paying his taxes and is working hard". “That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who’s also keen to have a family and live with love. It’s a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value," he added.

Advertisement

Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on May 25. Later, he issued a video statement and recalled how he met Rupali after he had ‘amicably’ parted ways with his first wife Piloo. He also urged everyone to respect how ‘people are living their lives’.