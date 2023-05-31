Ashish Vidyarthi Says Divorce With Ex-Wife Piloo Was Not An 'Overnight Decision' But 'Very Painful'

Earlier last week, Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised when he announced his second marriage at the age of 57 with entrepreneur Rupali Barua. They had a court marriage, and it was an intimate ceremony attended by their immediate family and close friends. Now the actor in a new interview opened up on his separation from ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi.

While speaking to Telegraph, Ashish shared that the decision to separate from his ex-wife was painful and that both of them tried to make things work, before finally calling it quits. “We thought it through and went through months of working with each other. And, finally when we saw it was not working… (we came to a decision). This wasn’t an overnight decision…"

The actor shared that they are extremely cordial with each other and continue to co-parent their son Arth. He said that he would never ‘hate’ her. “No way can I hate her. Piloo and I are walking on with wonderful memories of an amazing marriage. I have never related to Piloo just as my son’s mother. Piloo’s my friend…"

Ashish then added, that the separation Piloo was painful. “Parting has got pain. It is very difficult. Now, I am being clinical about it, but both Piloo and I and Mowgli (his son) have gone through pain… But then you have a choice, do you want to deal with it or do you want to linger with it? Then life goes away."

When asked how his love story with Rupali began, Vidyarthi shared that he met her during one os his vlogging assignments and then they hit it off instantly. “Last year, I met Rupali during one of my vlogging assignments and we started chatting and we discovered that she has also gone through her degree of pain. She lost her husband five years back and also not contemplated marriage again, but as we chatted, we discovered that there is a possibility that she can look afresh at life and consider marrying. I am feeling amazing that I am with someone who at a stage in her life was also perhaps on her own and possibly looking at life in a slightly different way."

Ashish had earlier taken to his social media handle also to open up on his wedding and why he separated from his ex-wife.

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. The accomplished actor has showcased his talent in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali cinema. He embarked on his acting career in 1986 and has since carved a prominent niche for himself.