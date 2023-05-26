Ashish Vidyarthi's 1st Wife's Cryptic Posts After His 2nd Marriage Leaves Internet Speculating

Ashish Vidyarthi, a National Award-winning actor, got married for the second time on Thursday. He tied the nuptials with Rupali Barua, a fashion entrepreneur in Kolkata, in an intimate ceremony. The 60-year-old actor, who has appeared in films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages, was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

According to reports, Vidyarthi has found love again with Rupali, a Guwahati native who works in Kolkata. On May 25, the pair married in front of family and close friends in a registry marriage. On Thursday, the wedding took place at a Kolkata club.

Amid Ashish’s second marriage, his first wife Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi appears to be going through a difficult time in her life. She has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram, leading her admirers to fear that she is not in a good mental state. Rajoshi has posted two cryptic Instagram Stories in the last 17 hours. Her first Story was about being hurt by someone she thought was the right one for her. It reads, “The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that."

Her second Story talks about finding peace and calmness in life by eliminating the causes of overthinking. It reads, “May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You’ve been strong long enough, it’s time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it."

She also posted a picture on Instagram with a smile and wrote, “Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE."

Rajoshi is the daughter of Bengali-renowned actress Shakuntala Barua. She is also a co-founder of Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates, an organisation dedicated to changing people’s lives via theatre, music and dialogues. Arth Vidyarthi, Ashish and Rajoshi’s 23-year-old son is their only child.

Ashish Vidyarthi has appeared in films such as Soldier, Ziddi and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, as well as in web series such as Pitchers Season 2, Rana Naidu and Trial by Fire.