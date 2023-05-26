Ashish Vidyarthi's First Wife Drops Cryptic Post After His 2nd Marriage, Says 'Do Not Get…'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi took everyone by surprise when he announced his second marriage with Rupali Barua. They had a court marriage, and it was an intimate ceremony attended by their immediate family and close friends. Now, Ashish’s first wife Rajoshi Vidyarthi reacted to his wedding news with cryptic posts on social media which spoke about being hurt and overthinking.

Rajoshi shared two cryptic posts on her Instagram stories. Her first post conveyed a message on how the right person will never hurt her. “The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that."

Meanwhile, the second post talked about overthinking and finding clarity. “May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You’ve been strong long enough, its time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it."

Rajoshi even posted a selfie on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE."

Rajoshi is the daughter of Bengali actress Shakuntala Barua. In addition to this, Rajoshi is also the co-founder of Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates, an organization dedicated to transforming lives through the mediums of theatre, music, and meaningful conversations. Rajoshi and Ashish also have a son named Arth Vidyarthi, who is 23 years old.

Speaking of Rupali, she hails from Assam and is an entrepreneur.

Earlier while speaking to Times Of India, about his wedding, Ashish shared, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening." He shared that he wanted the ceremony to be just a “small family affair."

The 57-year-old actor further added, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair."

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. The accomplished actor has showcased his talent in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali cinema. He embarked on his acting career in 1986 and has since carved a prominent niche for himself.