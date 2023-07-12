Ashish Vidyarthi's Pic With 2nd Wife Rupali Barua From Indonesia Goes Viral

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, were recently on vacation in Indonesia. On Monday, the couple shared their picture on Instagram from their romantic gateway. The picture seems to be a happy one, as they both are seen smiling with a breathtaking view of hills and greenery around them.

Ashish Vidyarthi donned a printed shirt, giving cool summer vibes, while his wife wore a beautiful crochet outfit. On Instagram, the duo shared the picture with the caption, “Lit in the glory of togetherness," and tagged Bali as the location.

The actor got married for the second time at the age of 57 for which he got trolled. In May, he tied the knot with Rupali Barua in a court in Kolkata in the presence of close family and friends. Rupali is an entrepreneur who runs a café and has an upscale fashion store in Kolkata. She is from Guwahati.

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to singer Rajoshi Barua, and both share a son whose name is Arth Vidyarthi. The couple separated in 2022 and got divorced from each other. It seems they ended their marriage on a good note as both of them are always seen wishing the best for each other.