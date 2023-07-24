Ashok And Nivedita Saraf’s Wedding Photos Go Viral, Know Their Love Story

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf created ripples in the film industry when they got married back in 1990. Labelled as an unconventional couple back then, they soon graduated to being called an ‘ideal couple’ by the media and the industry. The 18-year age gap between them has never been a cause of worry for the couple, who have been married for 33 years. Ashok and Nivedita Saraf had a low-profile marriage at Mangeshi Temple in Goa. In an era devoid of social media, very few people had a glance at their wedding photos back in 1990. Now, a fan page of Ashok Saraf offers a glimpse of the actor’s marriage. The page has shared a video, which contains a montage of photos from Ashok and Nivedita Saraf’s marriage.

Nivedita was just six years old when Ashok’s first movie Donhi Gharcha Pahuna was released. Years later, Nivedita also made her acting debut. The both of them met for the first time while working on a play together. Following that, they worked in numerous films together such as Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi Hi Banva Banavi. Even though they co-starred in these films, they didn’t interact till they shot Dhum Dhadaka. It was the start of a fresh friendship that quickly developed into love. Initially, their age gap was a hurdle as Nivedita’s family did not approve of the relationship. Nivedita’s mother did not want her daughter to marry someone from the film industry.

Nivedita was supported by her elder sister Dr Meenal Paranjape, who took the initiative to get the couple married. Meenal convinced their parents to give their consent to the marriage. With that, Ashok and Nivedita were married at Mangeshi temple in Goa. The couple has a son named Aniket, who is a popular pastry chef now. Ashok Saraf has acted in numerous Bollywood as well as Marathi films, often as a recurring comic relief in many 90s films.