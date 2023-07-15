Ashok Saraf Fondly Remembers Late Ravindra Mahajani; Here’s What He Said

The Marathi film industry is mourning the death of actor-director Ravindra Mahajani. The 77-year-old was found dead in his Pune apartment, where he has been living alone for a while. The reason behind his death, which can be deduced after a post-mortem, is still awaited. The industry is extending its condolences on his sudden death. Veteran actor Ashok Saraf mourned his close friend Ravindra Mahajani’s demise. Talking to TV9, Ashok said that the “only handsome" actor of their generation is now gone. He said that apart from being a good friend, Ravindra Mahajani was also a very good person and that he will always remain in his heart. He remembers how Ravindra always had a smile on his face and would address every problem he faced with a smile. “Sincerity was his greatest quality, he excelled in every role. Whatever he did, he did it with his heart, so he was one of the most successful actors of our time." Ashok Saraf said.

Ashok Saraf and Ravindra Mahajani once dominated Marathi cinema. Both worked in many movies together. Presently, Ravindra Mahajani’s mortal remains have been sent for postmortem.