Ashok Saraf Turns 76: Superhit Marathi Movies of the 'King of Comedy' That You Must Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHOK SARAF: Actor Ashok Saraf is conferred with ‘The king of comedy’ title in the Marathi film industry. During the 1980s, he along with Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare, and Laxmikanth Berder kick-started a ‘comedy film wave’ on the big screens that remained unbeatable for more than a decade. Besides regional cinema, Ashok Saraf has also become a household name for his work in hit projects like Hum Paanch and Singham. On Sunday, June 4, the acclaimed Marathi personality is celebrating his 76th birthday. On this special occasion, here’s taking a look at his super-hit movies along with some intriguing lesser-known facts about his personal life.

Ashok Saraf Birthday: Lesser-known Facts

Ashok Saraf is fondly referred to as Mama (maternal uncle) in the industry. But not many know that the nickname was given to him by one of his cameraman friend’s daughter. It was during a film shoot, where the girl would often visit. She fondly called him Mama and the title remains intact ever since. Ashok Saraf married actress Nivedita Joshi who is 18 years younger than him. The couple have starred together in multiple Marathi movies including Ashi Hi Banva Banvi and Navri Mile Navryala. Ashok Sarah has survived two nearly fatal car accidents. The first one allegedly occurred during the 80s-90s, which rendered him injured for about six months. The second one occurred on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in 2012, while he was on his way to promote the film Gol Gol Dabyatla. The actor has bagged multiple accolades for his acting prowess including multiple Filmfare awards and about 10 State government awards for Marathi films. Ashok Sarah once shared a funny story revealing even after being part of successful films he was given very little money. While travelling to Kolhapur for the shoot of one of his films, he boarded the Mahalakshmi Express. He recalled feeling embarrassed and hiding his face under the blanket after getting recognized by people.

Ashok Saraf Superhit Marathi Films