Ashok Selvan To Marry Keerthi Pandian On This Date; Wedding Invitation Viral

It is no more a secret that Tamil actor Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are head over heels in love with each other. Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that they both are all set to embark on a new chapter in their life and will be marrying soon. Now, the recent development is that the wedding invitation of the duo has gone viral and the fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Taking a look at the card, it is confirmed that the couple will tie the nuptial knot on September 13. The grand event will take place in Tirunelveli, which is also Keerthi’s hometown. The couple will be getting married in a traditional wedding in the presence of their family members and close ones, as per reports. It is yet to be confirmed if celebrities from the South film industry will grace the event or not. The couple will take exchange vows between 6 am to 7 am on September 13. Following the wedding, a reception will take place in Chennai for the couple to celebrate with friends from the film industry, the reports added.