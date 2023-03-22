Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, is a well-known producer and has worked predominantly in the Kannada movie industry. Apart from this, Ashwini is also known for backing entrepreneurs. She is currently making headlines as she helped Amingad’s Vijaya Karadant open their fifth store in Malleswar.

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar inaugurated the store. The store was started in 1907 in Amingad and Vijaya Karadantu today has 18 branches across Karnataka. According to sources, the store that initially started in Aminagadh now has outlets in Badami, Aihole, Bagalkote, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ilakallu, Hubli, Bangalore, Vijayanagar, Malleshwar, Jayanagar, and Davanagere. The outlets of the company are run by Santhosh and Sunil, the fourth generation of the family.

Coming back to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, she has produced popular movies like French Biryani and Ragini Prajwal’s debut movie Law. Ashwini married superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on December 1, 1999. They met through a common friend, and have two daughters named Drithi and Vanditha. However, Puneeth passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. He was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment as he suffered a massive heart attack. However, he passed away on that very day.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar. He was popularly known as “Appu" by his fans after his 2002 film in which he played his first lead role. Puneeth began his acting career as a child artist. He was just six months old when he was cast in the 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. In addition to this, his hit films as a lead actor include Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra, to name a few. He was also known for his singing and was admired for his dance movies. Puneeth made his TV debut in 2012 as host of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

