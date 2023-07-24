Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar Named Brand Ambassador For Organ Donation In Karnataka

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was not just known for his successful films and impeccable acting skills but also as a humanitarian. He consistently supported social causes and charities. Puneeth was funding 19 gaushalas, 16 nursing institutions and 26 orphanages. He oversaw the homeless women’s and girls’ shelter known as Shakti Dhama.

If that was not all, his untimely demise in 2021 brought to the fore that he had even pledged his eyes for donation before his death, just like his father Dr Rajkumar before him. After his death, it was revealed that Puneeth Rajkumar had willed the donation of his eyes, with enough ocular tissue salvaged to restore the sight of four people. This knowledge led to a widespread organ donation drive among his fans.

This was probably the reason that the first name that came to mind when the Health and Family Welfare Ministry was thinking of a brand ambassador for organ donation in Karnataka, was Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. In a statement released by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s office, he recalled that the contribution of Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son late Puneeth Rajkumar was exemplified by donating eyes after they passed away.