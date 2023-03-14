Malayalam actor Asif Ali has been making headlines since his upcoming movie Tiki Taka was announced. Recently, the film’s first look motion poster was released, which is garnering attention all over social media. Asif Ali shared the poster on his Instagram. He is playing the lead role in the action entertainer. According to sources, the film will be one of the biggest projects of Asif Ali’s career.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it !!! And I believe in this !!! Teaming up with my craziest friend @rohithvs_ again for #tikitaka !!! this time it’s gonna be EXTREME with a whole new #asifali."

The poster went viral in no time. Fans commented to share their views. One of the users commented, “The best first look." Another one wrote, “Favourite combo is back". “ All the best," wrote a third user.

This will be Rohith VS and Asif Ali’s third collaboration. Earlier, they worked together in Adventures of Omanakkuttan and Iblis. Tiki Taka also features Lukman Avaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naslen Gafoor, Sanchana Natarajan Harisree Asokan, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. There are reports that many prominent actors from Malayalam and Tamil industries will also feature in the film.

Tiki Taka is written by Yadhu Pushkaran and Firoz Najeeb. It is produced jointly by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour, under Juvis Production in association with Adventures company. The cinematography and editing are handled by Sony Seban and Chaman Chakko respectively.

According to sources, an 80-day schedule is being prepared in and outside Kerala. The movie’s production will begin soon, and it will reportedly hit the theatres this year.

Asif Ali was last seen in the romantic comedy Maheshum Marutiyum, alongside Mamta Mohandas and directed by Sethuraman. He is also currently working on several projects, including Otta and Kasargold 2018, both of which are in various stages of production.

