The holy month of Ramzan is here. To mark that former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Aly Gony who featured in Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 respectively performed their first Umrah together. For those unaware, Umrah marks a special spiritual journey for Muslims around the world where they visit the Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca. The pilgrimage is considered a significant part of Muslim identity.

On Saturday the two reality stars took to their respective social media handles and shared glimpses from their Umrah. The photo album consisted of pictures of them with the Kaaba in the backdrop, the congregation that has come for the holy pilgrimage and a clip of circulating the Kaaba with other devout Muslims. They both penned the caption, “Allhamdulilah’. They also used Umrahwithakt as their hashtags.

Several celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Zareen Khan, Roshni Walia, Ashish Bisht, Umar Riaz and others paid their respect in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Allah bhaiyo ka Umrah qubool kare!" Another one commented, “Bohot Bohot Mubarak Ho!" Someone else said, “Subhanallah!" A fan stated, “Aly & you! Mashallah Subhanallah! May Allah bless you both!"

Recently, Asim Riaz grabbed the headlines for claiming that Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. He has slammed the makers for being biased and not letting him win the show despite being a strong contestant. Meanwhile, Aly Goni has done a slew of television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla, Nach Baliye to name a few. In addition to that, the actor, who has been part of fiction shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 3 has been away from the small screen for almost two years.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Goni had said,"As of now, I am on a break from the small screen. I am going for umrah soon and will look for the right opportunity once I am back. I am looking forward to a meaty and substantial role in an OTT series or film. I watch a lot of content on OTT and wish to act in one, too. Now, I want my work to make noise. I am in a happy space and Jasmin is also busy on the work front. Both of us are blessed."

