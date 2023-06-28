Asin Shuts Down Rumours About Divorce With Rahul Sharma: 'We Heard We Had Broken Up...'

Ghajini star Asin has reacted to media reports which suggested that all was not well between the actress and her husband Rahul Sharma and the duo was allegedly heading for a divorce. Asin has dismissed the news as “utterly baseless".

Soon after the rumours about her alleged divorce spread like a wildfire on the internet, Asin took to her Instagram Story to issue an official statement. She is currently holidaying with her husband in an undisclosed location.

Asin wrote: “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this) Have a great day you guys!"