Ask About Thalapathy 68 Update, Here’s How Director Venkat Prabhu Replies

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, whose last film Custody starring Naga Chaitanya, didn’t fare well at the box office, recently shared an update about his upcoming project Thalapathy 68. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be produced by AGS Entertainment. However, the team has not revealed when the film is set to go on floors and the fans are eagerly waiting for an update.

Venkat Prabhu attended the trailer and audio launch of the film Regina in Chennai on Monday. At the event, the director was asked about an update on Thalapathy 68, and he confessed that he is not at liberty to reveal any details.

“We can only reveal it after the release of the Leo film otherwise Vijay sir will scold me saying why you are revealing these updates at all events. So, after Leo, Thalapathy 68," the Maanaadu director quipped.

Interestingly, before the announcement of Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj was also tight-lipped about any updates on the film.

Last month, the Varisu actor shared a video on social media to officially announce Thalapathy 68. The video had a crossword puzzle which revealed the production house, and the name of the director. Sharing the video Vijay only tweeted, “Next".

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Leo. The pan-India film is currently the most-awaited Tamil film of the year. The team is said to be shooting the introduction song of Vijay in Chennai’s film city. Reportedly, around 500 dancers have been rehearsing for a week for this song sequence.

The film features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, and Matthew Thomas in significant roles.