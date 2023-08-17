Aspiring Bureaucrat To B-town Diva, How Sakshi Tanwar Shaped Her Career Choices

Television, a powerful medium of entertainment, reaches a vast audience, yet many TV actors aspire to make the leap into the world of Bollywood. Transitioning from the small screen to the big screen is a journey undertaken by several actors and actresses, with outcomes varying from highly successful to less so. Sakshi Tanwar, a prominent figure in the A-league of television actresses, is a shining example of this transition.

For years, Sakshi Tanwar graced popular TV soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Devi, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Balika Vadhu, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, establishing herself as a stalwart in the television industry. Her initial foray into cinema did not yield the desired success. Her debut Hindi film, O Re Manva (2005), and subsequent ventures like C Kkompany and Bawra Mann failed to leave a lasting impact.

Sakshi’s fortunes took a dramatic turn when she landed the role of Aamir Khan’s wife in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Dangal. The movie not only shattered box office records but also positioned itself as the highest-grossing Indian film ever produced. This achievement marked a turning point in Sakshi’s career, making Dangal her most successful project to date.

Few might know that Sakshi Tanwar never initially intended to pursue a career in acting. Her early aspirations leaned towards becoming an IAS officer. Growing up in an environment shaped by her father’s role as a retired CBI officer, Sakshi’s life was rooted in academics. Graduating in Delhi, she prepared for the Administrative Services exams while also working as a sales trainee in a luxury hotel to make ends meet.