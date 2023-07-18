Astrologer Venu Swamy's Shocking Revelations On Niharika Konidela’s Divorce Issue

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of a well-known family in the Telugu film industry, made headlines when news of her divorce emerged. Initially, she chose not to comment on the matter, but eventually, she had to respond as the case details became public. On June 5, last month, Niharika was granted a divorce from her husband, Chaitanya, and has been single since then. It’s worth noting that within the Mega Family, Pawan Kalyan has been divorced twice, and Sreeja, the youngest daughter, has also separated from her two husbands. Niharika’s life has now become complicated, as she was married for three years. Interestingly, a renowned astrologer named Venuswami had previously predicted the breakup between Niharika and Chaitanya based on their horoscopes.

The comments made by Venuswami, the astrologer, regarding Niharika’s marital life and future relationships have caused quite a stir. While some people believe in astrological predictions, others may be skeptical or even upset by such claims. It’s important to remember that astrology is a subject of personal belief, and individuals have different perspectives on its accuracy and relevance.