Asur 2 To Scoop, Web Series To Watch Out For This June

If you love the idea of binge-watching web series over going out to the movies, then you have come to the right place. A bunch of thrilling series have recently been released across major OTT platforms this June that will blow your mind away. There is no denying that nothing matches the excitement of a web series marathon with your friends or your partner.

From Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated Bloody Daddy to Arshad Warsi’s Asur 2, here is a list of binge-worthy OTT releases of June that are a must-watch.

Asur 2- June 1

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are back to give you the chills in the second instalment of the highly-watched series Asur. The mythological thriller will continue to tell the tale of Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, as they team up to catch a dreaded killer, who calls himself Asur. As per the early reviews, Asur 2 has turned out to be a well-deserved sequel, with much more thrills and shocking revelations entertaining the masses. Asur 2 is available on the Jio Cinema app.

School Of Lies- June 2

As the name suggests, School Of Lies, starring Nimrat Kaur, revolves around a 12-year-old kid who goes missing from a private school. But when a guidance counsellor seeks to find out the truth, she finds that it is much more twisted and complex than what meets the eye. Based on true events, School Of Lies will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar on June 2.

Scoop- June 2

Hansal Mehta, the creator of the critically-acclaimed web series Scam 1992, has arrived with another intriguing tale of morality over the societal system, titled Scoop. The crime drama features Karishma Tanna as a crime reporter who gets embroiled in trouble with the media and police for fighting for justice over the demise of a fellow journalist. Scoop will be ready to stream on Netflix on June 2.

Bloody Daddy- June 9

Binge watchers are waiting with bated breath for the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy which promises high-octane action sequences but delivered in complete swagger. It will be released on Jio Cinema on June 9.

Night Manager 2- June 30

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s crime thriller Night Manager garnered positive responses from the masses. Now, the Bollywood duo will pack some more punches in the sequel Night Manager 2 which will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 30.