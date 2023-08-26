At 69th National Film Awards, Home Bags The Best Malayalam Film Honour

The 69th National Film Award winners were announced on August 24, in New Delhi. Films, which were released in 2021, competed for the prestigious award. The internationally acclaimed RRR bagged the most awards at the show, while Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor for his superhit film, Pushpa: The Rise. Alia Bhatt and Kirti Sanon won the Best Actress award for their films, Gangubai Kathiwadi and Mimi, respectively. The award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam was given to Home. Home has been receiving critical acclaim for its complex portrayal of relationships and emotions. It is a story of a father who tries to connect and bond with his children through a smartphone. The cast of the film includes Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen K Gafoor, Manju Pillai, Johny Antony, Deepa Thomas, and Kainakary Thankaraj. It is written and directed by Rojin Thomas, and produced by Vijay Babu. The film was released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on August 19, 2021.

In an earlier interview, Indrans talked about his character in the film. He said, “I am not technologically savvy. Neither is my character. It was easy for me to portray the character. I think it happens in most homes, everyone can relate to it."