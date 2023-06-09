At Abhishek Ambareesh's Wedding, Suhasini Maniratnam's Memorable Moments With Stars From '80s

Late Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh and his wife Sumalatha’s son Abhishek got married to his ladylove, Aviva Bidapa, on June 5. The wedding took place in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds. The star-studded wedding ceremony was attended by notable members of the film fraternity.

Among the esteemed guests, it was veteran Tamil actress Suhasini Maniratnman, who hogged the limelight at the wedding. One day after the grand ceremony, Suhasini dropped a streak of pictures on Instagram with some yesteryear actresses that soon became the talk of the town.

“Wedding time, friends time, family time, nostalgia time," captioned Suhasini on her post. The first few pictures captured Suhasini posing for clicks with her female friends and notable actresses of the 80s. Some of them include Menaka Suresh, Lissy Priyadarshan, and Rayane Mithun. Prominent actor Bhanu Chander was also present in the first snap. Additionally, Kamal Haasan’s former wife Vani Ganapathy also made an appearance in the pictures.

The evergreen actresses looked pretty, dressed in ethnic wear. Suhasini was draped in a magenta-coloured, slightly embroidered saree. She teamed up her traditional fit with statement jewellery, comprising a golden neckpiece, a pair of jhumkas, and bangles. Suhasini kept it simple in terms of makeup, sporting just a shade of pink lipstick. A red bindi and bun-styled hair rounded off her look further. The Tamil actress struck a variety of poses for the clicks, looking nothing but elegant.