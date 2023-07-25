Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
At Baby's Success Party, Allu Arjun Reveals This Dialogue From Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is likely to release between May and July 2024.
Allu Arjun shared a dialogue from Pushpa: The Rule at the success party of Sai Rajesh Neelam’s Telugu film Baby held in Hyderabad.

Director Sukumar’s 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa is all set to hit the screens with its second part Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. This much-anticipated sequel was expected to release on December 22, 2023. Now, there is another intriguing update that has amped up the excitement for this film. Allu Arjun, who essays the titular role of Pushpa Raj in the film, has shared one of the dialogues from this film.

Allu Arjun shared the dialogue at the success party of Sai Rajesh Neelam’s Telugu film Baby held in Hyderabad. The actor was heard saying, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie." He then said, “Eedivundedi okate rule adi Pushpa gaadi rule," which loosely translates to “Everything will be done by one rule that’s Pushpa rule." Columnist and author Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted this clip.

Arjun’s followers were enthralled after watching this clip and one of them tweeted, “Imagine that police station sequence."

Another wrote that he couldn’t understand what Arjun had said but still, he loved it.

Fans have been waiting for Pushpa’s second instalment with bated breath, and looks like they have to wait more for the release of this film. According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release any time before May 2024. As per the report, Pushpa’s director Sukumar wants to provide the best cinematic experience to the audience with his film. Therefore he is likely to postpone the release of this movie a little.

    • According to an entertainment portal, there is no chance that Pushpa 2 can be released in December 2023. Sukumar doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot, so the makers of this franchise are eyeing to release it in May 2024, or after. The portal stated that currently the release window has been decided between May and July 2024.

    Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film also boasts an impressive cast such as Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi and others.

    first published: July 25, 2023, 14:49 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 14:49 IST
