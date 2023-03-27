Actress Honey Rose has now become a name in the industry after her role in the film Veera Simha Reddy directed by Gopichandh Malineni. Apart from acting, Honey also dominates headlines for being a regular chief guest at launch events. Recently, she was invited as a chief guest to the opening ceremony of a bakery in Vijayawada. The actress expressed her views regarding various topics, including the delicacies prepared in Kerala, and her passion for acting and marriage as well.

According to Honey, marriage is a big responsibility but she would love to take it. Honey said that she is prepared to do what it takes to make a marriage successful. Apart from this, she also talked about her love for food in Kerala and acting. The actress said that she has liked acting since childhood. Fans were eager to get a glimpse of the actress and she too acknowledged their love for her.

Advertisement

Fans also wanted to know more about her upcoming film Pookkaalam directed by Ganesh Raj. This will be her latest project to hit the cinema halls after Veera Simha Reddy. Pookkaalam’s storyline will revolve around a couple in their late 90s leading a happy life with a large family of four generations. However, things change on the day of their granddaughter’s engagement. This event will test the strength of their familial bonds.

Apart from Honey, actors Johny Antony, Basil Joseph and others will enact key roles in this film. However, Honey will only make a brief appearance in this film. Pookkaalam will be released on April 8.

Advertisement

Despite a minuscule role in Pookkaalam, Honey’s followers will also be counting on Shanker Ramakrishnan’s film Rani. The title poster has been released by Shanker and features a queen from a deck of cards. In addition to Honey, Maala Parvathi, Anumol, Indrans, Gurusomasundaram and Maniyan Pilla Raju will also play important roles. Actors Aswin Gopinath, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Ambi Neenasam, Aswanth Lal, and Niyathi Kadambi will also enact well-written roles in this film.

Advertisement

Shanker is also producing the film alongside Vinod Menon and Jimmy Jacob under the Magictail Works production banner.

Read all the Latest Movies News here