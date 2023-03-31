At Dior Fall 2023 Show, Fashion Queen Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Magic, Check It Out

All eyes were on India’s first-ever Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway of India, Mumbai. Indeed, it was a high-on-glam event. Models walking down the runway with a backdrop of classical Indian music at Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s show was a treat to watch. The standalone fashion show saw many prominent names in attendance. From Virat Kohli to Karisma Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, many celebs arrived in their best outfits to witness the grand show in the city.

But hold onto your breath as we bring you the most fashionable celebrity who made head turns at the Dior show. Any guesses? Well, it was the fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor. And she understood the business. As always, paying attention to the details, Sonam opted for a monotone outfit consisting of an all-pink shirt, skirt and an overcoat. She gave her outfit a contemporary touch by adding traditional jewels and a vintage pearl necklace.

Sonam Kapoor was accompanied by her cousin Khushi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter walked the red carpet in a checkered dress that came in black and white colour. She matched her outfit with a pearl choker and stunning diamond studs. Khushi tied her hair in a high pony with a black bow hair band and sealed her look with black shiny loafers. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the Kapoor sisters arrived at the event. Sonam and Khushi even paused and posed for the shutterbugs positioned at the event.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek of the French luxury fashion house Dior’s Mumbai show invite on Instagram. The invite was sent to many Bollywood actors along with a few gifts by Dior. “So happy Dior, so happy the house is showcasing the collection in Mumbai. Cannot wait to see all that is done." She further added, “Also thank you for the wonderful goodies."

The extravagant affair also saw celebrities from the West. Game of Thrones star Maisie William arrived in the city a few days ago for the couture showcase. Even Thai actors Mile and Apo were also in attendance.

This year, Maria Grazia’s Dior Fall women’s collection was dedicated to the long-standing relationship with India.

