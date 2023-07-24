At Ed Westwick's Mumbai Bash, Girlfriend Amy Jackson Steals The Show

Ed Westwick, the actor known for his role in Gossip Girl, made a grand arrival in Mumbai to show his support for his girlfriend, Amy Jackson’s upcoming movie, Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. Together with Vedant Mahajan from MVM Entertainment, they organized a glamorous party in the city on Sunday, graced by several well-known personalities from the Bollywood industry. The media was also present, capturing glimpses of the hosts as they briefly posed at the venue before heading inside.

During the event, the attendees showcased their individual styles. Ed Westwick looked effortlessly chic in a black denim shirt paired with a white t-shirt, black trousers, and matching shoes. Vedant Mahajan opted for a casual look, donning a loose-fitting blue T-shirt, white trousers, and sneakers. However, all eyes were on Amy Jackson, who stole the show with her magnificent black corset top, fitted pants, and stylish black heels. She added a touch of drama with net gloves and accessorized her bold ensemble with big silver hoops. Her makeup was elegant, featuring flushed cheeks, pink lips, and fluttery eyelashes, which completed her stunning look.

Many celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Akansha Malhotra, and others were spotted at the event.

Earlier, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick explored the city during their visit, and they documented their adventures on their Instagram accounts. One of their stops was the iconic Gateway of India, where they took selfies and captured the beautiful heritage monument in the background. Ed Westwick shared a post with the caption “Gateway 2 India," showcasing their appreciation for the landmark. In the carousel he posted, they were also seen sharing a kiss in front of the heritage monument. Further, the couple also enjoyed a meal at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.