Did Prabhas Just Drop A Hint About Working With Ram Charan At Project K Teaser Launch?

The buzz surrounding the much-awaited movie Project K is reaching a fever pitch. Nag Ashwin’s directorial features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, and Amitabh Bachchan. Making history in the entertainment world, the film recently achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first-ever Indian movie to feature at Comic-Con and secure a spot in the prestigious Hall H, renowned for launching blockbuster Hollywood films, including those from Marvel and DC. Now, videos and pictures from the event are surfacing online.

As videos and pictures from the event continue to surface online, the excitement surrounding Project K is escalating. However, a particular video featuring Prabhas discussing his collaboration with RRR star Ram Charan has gone viral. In the clip, the Baahubali star can be heard expressing his camaraderie with Ram Charan, stating, “Ram Charan is my friend, they are my friends. So, we are going to work one day for sure." This candid revelation has sparked a wave of excitement among fans. One even wrote, “If it happens it will be a biggest collaboration in Indian cinema." Check it out:

The cryptic statement from Prabhas has left fans excited and curious. Speculations are rife about whether it’s a hint about Ram Charan making a cameo appearance in Project K or if they are indeed working together on a secret project.

Meanwhile, the Project K team was greeted with enthusiastic chants and screams from their fans. However, one prominent member was missing from the event, Deepika Padukone, who plays a key role in the film.

The audience was treated to a glimpse of the sci-fi epic, now officially titled Kalki 2898 AD. The preview offered a sneak peek into the futuristic world, which shows Deepika and Prabhas as warriors.