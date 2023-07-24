At San Diego Comic-Con, Rana Daggubati Helps Brother 'Baahubali' Aka Prabhas Like This

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas charmed the audience at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The duo, known for their roles in the Baahubali series, showcased their unbreakable bond during the event as well. The entire Project K team, including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and director Nag Ashwin, came together to share insights about the ambitious project. However, amidst the media questions and anticipation, Prabhas found himself in a difficult situation. Struggling to answer a particular question, the actor visibly felt the pressure.

Rana, known for his spontaneity and cheerful nature, quickly sensed his friend’s discomfort and stepped in without a second thought. With a warm smile, he gracefully offered to take charge and answer on Prabhas’ behalf. “What’s the difference if Bala (Bhallaladeva) answers the question or Bahu (Baahubali) answers it? We’re brothers after all," Rana said.

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’ unwavering support for each other extends beyond their on-screen roles. Their social media interactions, public appearances, and interviews all reflect the deep bond they share.

Project K stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati and Disha Patani in key roles. Kamal Haasan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Talking about his decision to take up the negative role in the film, the veteran actor said, “The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there’s no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film. Two negatives make a positive."